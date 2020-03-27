The U.S. has surpassed Italy and China for the number of most coronavirus cases with 81,321 patients, the New York Times reported late Thursday.

According to the data obtained by the paper, there are now over 1,000 virus-related deaths in the country.

Government data showed a record number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits while hospitals struggled to treat a surge of patients.

Americans should receive cash payments within three weeks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

New York, experiencing more deaths and infections than any other U.S. state, is showing tentative signs of slowing the spread of the virus, while New Orleans is on track to become the country’s next epicenter.

The U.S. ambassador to London has blamed China for endangering the world by suppressing information about the outbreak.