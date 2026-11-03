President Donald Trump said Tuesday he reached a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end $4 billion in U.S. funding to Israel by the end of 2026.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox ⁠and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needed the funding and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using the U.S. financial support ​to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.

"Now, ​as far ⁠as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump said.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he added.

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Trump's remarks.

It was not immediately clear which exact funding Trump meant. A memorandum of understanding that provides $3.8 billion annual US military aid to ⁠Israel ⁠is approaching its expiration date in 2028 and conversations have been under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel would evolve beyond that date.

"They can buy whatever they want. They can buy whatever they want. So can Europe. We make the greatest weapons in the world," Trump said Tuesday.

Netanyahu said in a May interview with CBS that he hoped to wean Israel off U.S. military support within a decade. In a June letter to ⁠a U.S. congressman he wrote that the time had come for Israel "to move from aid recipient to partner."

U.S. public support for Israel has fallen since the genocidal war on Gaza began in ​2023, particularly among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48% of voters and ​66% of Democrats believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, up from 16% and 20% when the question was first asked ⁠in 2017.

Support ‌for Israel ‌among Democratic voters has plummeted, candidates critical of Israel ⁠are winning Democratic primaries and even moderate lawmakers ‌are increasingly willing to challenge decades of U.S. support for Israel.

"The left uses the $4 billion payment ​that everybody knows about, well it's ⁠no secret, as a signal of unfairness, and ⁠we can't allow that to happen," Trump said.

"We were giving them 4 billion, ⁠we are, but ​it gets cut off at the end of the year," he said. "Why? Because they don't need it."