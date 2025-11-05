U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Tuesday that the ongoing federal government shutdown could trigger “mass chaos” across the nation’s air travel system, with possible airspace closures if it continues much longer.

Speaking in Washington, Duffy said many of the nation’s air traffic controllers have already missed one paycheck and cannot afford to miss another. “None of us can manage missing two paychecks,” he said.

Duffy blamed Democrats for the deadlock — while Democrats have pointed to Republicans and the Trump administration — and predicted that if the shutdown lasts another week, “you will see mass chaos.”

“The public will see mass flight delays, mass cancellations, and we may have to close certain parts of the airspace because we just cannot manage it,” Duffy said, adding that he would shut down the system entirely if flight safety could no longer be ensured.

The shutdown, now in its 35th day, has left multiple federal agencies only partially operational as both parties remain locked in a budget standoff. Around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are continuing to work without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said staff shortages are most severe at major airports, where 20% to 40% of controllers are absent due to unpaid shifts, causing severe delays. Nearly half of the country’s 30 busiest airports have been affected by bottlenecks, with tens of thousands of flight delays already recorded.

The current shutdown matches the record 35-day standoff that crippled air travel and government services in 2019.