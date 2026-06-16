Washington declined to share the text of a newly reached understanding with Tehran despite requests from Israel, according to Israeli media reports, highlighting apparent gaps in coordination between the close allies over a potentially significant agreement with Iran.

Channel 12 said Israeli officials had asked Washington to provide access to the memorandum, but the request was denied.

The broadcaster said Israel "still does not know the full details of the agreement,” which is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

According to the report, U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to review the document "word by word,” but has not specified when its content will be made public.

The channel said no official details of the U.S.-Iran agreement have yet been released. However, it cited Iranian media reports claiming the memorandum contains 14 provisions.

According to those reports, the provisions include an Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the lifting of restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of sanctions on Iran, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a U.S.-backed reconstruction plan for Iran.

Trump has said the agreement would be signed in Switzerland on Friday and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen following the signing. Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly released the full text of the memorandum.

The reported agreement comes amid ongoing hostilities that began after Israel and the U.S. launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

Israeli forces continue to occupy territory in southern Lebanon, while conducting regular military operations across the country despite international calls for de-escalation.