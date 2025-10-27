Venezuela said Monday it had thwarted what it described as a CIA-backed plot to attack a U.S. warship docked in Trinidad and frame the government in Caracas for the assault.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement that he had advised the government in Trinidad of the alleged false-flag operation.

The allegation came a day after Venezuela said it had arrested what it called mercenaries linked to the CIA.

"On our territory a criminal cell financed by the CIA and linked to this covert operation is being dismantled," Gil said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said recently that he has approved covert action in Venezuela and is considering launching operations on Venezuelan territory.

That would be in addition to a U.S. naval deployment in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela, which has seen U.S. forces launch 10 attacks on what Washington called drug smuggling boats, with 43 people killed.

Venezuela says the ultimate goal of the U.S. deployment is the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. deployment features seven warships, which will be joined by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, the world's biggest.

One of these vessels, the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked Sunday in the Trinidadian capital Port of Spain for a four-day visit, which will include joint training with local defense forces.

Venezuela, whose east coast is a short distance from Trinidad, calls this a provocation.

Gil said he told Trinidad about the alleged plot "to attack a U.S. warship stationed on that island and then blame Venezuela, so as to justify aggression against our country."