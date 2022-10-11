Thirty-six people have died so far as a result of a landslide that occurred in Venezuela late Saturday due to heavy rainfall, according to officials on Monday.

"Unfortunately, 36 people have now died, and according to relatives of the victims, 56 are missing," Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos told reporters.

Earlier, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 22 people had died and 52 were missing.

The El Pato River, located 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas, flooded, burst its banks, and swept away several homes and shops in Las Tejerias in Aragua state.

President Nicolas Maduro said relief teams were attending to the emergency.

"Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerias, I ordered Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, the Social Cabinet and all security agencies (to arrange for) the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people. They are not alone!” Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro declared three days of mourning.

Rescuers attending to the emergency are still looking for victims in the debris left by the flooding. Businesspeople lost their merchandise, crops were affected, and many homes were swept into the river.

"We are trying to rescue those we can rescue, but we extend our condolences to all the people who have lost a loved one,” Rodriguez said.

Some parts of Venezuela have been receiving more rain than usual due to the La Nina phenomenon.