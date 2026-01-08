At least 100 people were killed in the U.S. attack that ousted President Nicolas Maduro from power Saturday, Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed late Wednesday.

Caracas had not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead.

Venezuelan officials have said a large part ⁠of Maduro's security contingent was killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.

Maduro's ‌wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during ​the U.S. raid, Cabello said, ‍and Maduro an injury to his leg.

Venezuela's ‍interim ​President ‍Delcy Rodriguez, who ⁠Cabello praised during ‍his weekly show on state television as "courageous," declared on Tuesday a week of mourning ⁠for ‌members of the military killed in the raid.