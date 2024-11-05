As Americans head to vote in the much-anticipated U.S. elections, Thailand's superstar baby hippo Moo Deng has cast her pick, predicting a return to the White House for former President Donald Trump.

The chubby chomper took the internet by storm with her adorable antics at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, quickly becoming a staple of social media memes and inspiring a raft of merchandise.

Now Moo Deng – whose name means "bouncy pork" in Thai – has chosen a comeback victory for the Republican candidate over Democrat Kamala Harris.

In a video shared by the zoo, the four-month-old pygmy hippo selected Trump’s name when presented with two fruit dishes bearing both candidates’ names.

Moo Deng has proved a particular hit in the United States, where comedian Bowen Yang portrayed her in a "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch.

She also beat both Trump and Harris in an unofficial presidential poll run by "The Tonight Show," taking 93% of the vote.

While the soothsaying skills of hippos are largely untested, other animals have achieved global fame predicting the outcome of world events, most notably the legendary Paul the Octopus.

The clairvoyant cephalopod shot to global stardom by correctly predicting eight matches in the 2010 World Cup from his aquarium in Germany.