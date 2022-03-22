White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive again for COVID-19, she announced Tuesday, adding that she will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Psaki tweeted that she took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in preparation for Wednesday's trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

"I had two socially distanced meetings with the President yesterday and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki said in a White House statement,

Psaki also said Biden tested negative today via the PCR test.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she added.