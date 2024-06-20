The White House slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of U.S. weapons deliveries as "vexing."

"Those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly vexing to us, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said that while he appreciated America's support during the Gaza war, "it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

The United States however has said that there is only one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that is under review because of concerns about their use in densely populated areas.

Kirby separately said that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday.

Washington is Israel's main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, where Israel has conducted more than eight months of operations against Hamas.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 37,431 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The Israeli war has left vast tracts of Gaza in ruins amid sweeping restrictions on the delivery of badly needed international humanitarian assistance.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge. Israel invaded the southern city on May 6. Hostilities remain ongoing there, and elsewhere in Gaza.