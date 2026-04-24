U.S. President Donald Trump is dispatching special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran’s foreign minister, CNN reported Friday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Vice President JD ⁠Vance is not currently planning ​to attend but he ​will be ⁠on ‌standby ‌to travel ⁠to ‌Islamabad ​if negotiations progress, ⁠CNN ⁠said.

The report came after Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, announced that he was heading to Islamabad.

Araghchi's comments didn't address any possible resumption of talks with the U.S., but Pakistani officials have been intensifying efforts in recent weeks to get the U.S. and Iran to a second round of cease-fire negotiations.