The U.S. midterm elections offered a political setback for President Donald Trump, but they have done little to restore international confidence in American leadership, with governments, businesses and ordinary people questioning whether the shift in congressional power will bring meaningful changes to Washington's policies.

For Joe Reeve, a 29-year-old London-based startup founder married to a Ukrainian, the initial excitement quickly gave way to skepticism.

Like many people abroad, Reeve had watched as voters handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, giving them greater power to challenge Trump's agenda. The result appeared to demonstrate that America's democratic institutions could still provide checks on presidential authority.

But the election did not erase the damage to the country's international reputation.

Trump's second administration has been marked by a war with Iran, stalled efforts to secure peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, and economic pressures that have driven up food and fuel prices.

For many overseas observers, the election was an important political development, but not necessarily a turning point.

"What everybody's learned is that America's system does allow for these wild swings. We all know, now, that America has an ability to rotate on a dime and spit in our faces," Reeve said in an interview a day after the vote.

Interviews conducted by The Associated Press (AP) around the world revealed widespread caution about what the results might mean for America's relationships with its allies and trading partners.

Kim So-jung, a 49-year-old office worker in Yongin, South Korea, said the election alone was insufficient to rebuild confidence in Washington.

"One election alone does not restore anything," Kim said. "We have to see what they actually do, and see that they are doing something different to gain at least a little trust back."

The skepticism reflects a broader loss of confidence following Trump's return to power, after 77 million Americans voted to give him a second term.

His administration's confrontational trade policies, support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, immigration crackdown and handling of the Iran conflict have raised concerns among governments, businesses and ordinary citizens.

By Wednesday morning, international reaction had shifted from surprise at the election results to questions about how much power Trump would retain and whether the change in Congress would alter his administration's direction.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts that the results would significantly restrict the president.

"Quite frankly, Trump has largely governed without Congress for the past two years. Why should that change now?" Merz said hours after the results became clear.

Trump's apparent indifference to the electoral setback did little to ease concerns. Some observers feared he might disregard the political message from voters, while others suggested he could turn more aggressively toward foreign policy, making his administration even less predictable.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, questioned what the political shift would mean for America's allies.

"For the country's allies, the question isn't whether America is back," Bremmer wrote in Think China. "It's back to what, and for how long?"

Trade tensions leave businesses uncertain

For companies with substantial exposure to the American market, the election offered little immediate reassurance.

Trump's tariffs have disrupted international trade, unsettled financial markets and increased uncertainty for businesses dependent on U.S. customers. His administration has also cut humanitarian assistance to millions and challenged the international order established after World War II.

His immigration policies have further damaged America's appeal, prompting some prospective migrants to reconsider their plans.

Jen Gerson, editor of Canadian publication ReadtheLine.ca, said the election should not be mistaken for a complete reversal of Trump's political influence.

"I don't think all is forgiven," Gerson said during an online discussion Thursday. "The president's hold on power over two terms is, and ought to remain, a warning sign to Canada and to all of America's allies."

Aditya Surya, a 40-year-old business development manager at Indonesian technology company Synetica, said restoring confidence would require consistent respect for democratic institutions and international partners.

"For me, regaining trust means seeing America consistently respect democratic institutions, the rule of law and its international partners," he told the AP. "The election is a good start, but what happens next matters a lot more."

One immediate test will be whether Democrats can deliver on their promise to challenge Trump's tariff regime during their first 100 days in control of Congress, and whether the president accepts or vetoes any proposed changes.

Australian beef producer Hamish McIntyre, president of the National Farmers' Federation, said he did not expect the election to bring an immediate shift in U.S. trade policy.

Australian farmers are already facing higher diesel costs linked to the Iran war, while the government forecasts a 39% decline in profits for large farms.

"The midterm result is unlikely, in itself, to fundamentally change the direction of U.S. tariff policy," McIntyre said, adding that the election does not "prevent the administration from continuing to pursue its broader trade agenda."

In French-speaking Switzerland, Ivan Slatkine, president of the Federation of Romandie Enterprises, welcomed the results as evidence that American institutions remained capable of providing checks and balances.

However, he warned against expecting the new congressional majority to reverse the president's policies.

"Let us not be naive," Slatkine said. "The 'America First' concept is not going to be abandoned anytime soon, and I doubt the new majority will reverse all the decisions made by the president."

Chinese exporters hope for tariff relief

Businesses in China that depend on American customers also remain uncertain about the prospect of changes to Washington's trade policies.

Danny Lau, a Hong Kong businessman whose aluminum factory operates in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, said more than 30% of the company's orders came from American clients. His business, however, was facing tariffs of nearly 81%.

Lau said the Democrats' gains could offer some relief if they reduced Trump's influence over trade policy.

"Trump started the tariff war," he said. "If he loses his influence, would that help at all on the tariff front? At the very least, hopefully he won't raise them any further."

Michael Lu, CEO of Brothersbox, a gift-box manufacturer in southern China, was less optimistic. The United States accounts for about 20% of his company's business, but he does not expect a major change in Washington's broader approach toward China.

In Japan, business leaders are also preparing for continued uncertainty.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, said maintaining strong economic and diplomatic ties with the United States remained essential. The organization represents about 1,500 companies.

Tsutsui said he expected Trump to emerge politically stronger rather than weaker despite the Democrats' congressional gains.

Immigration crackdown clouds American dream

The uncertainty extends beyond businesses and governments to people hoping to build their futures in the United States.

Ambika, an Indian citizen who asked to be identified only by her surname, works in the U.S. technology sector and has long hoped to make the country her permanent home.

However, Trump's immigration crackdown and tighter green card restrictions have made her reconsider that ambition.

While visiting family in India this week, she said recent visa changes had left her uncertain about whether pursuing permanent residency remained realistic.

"Recent visa policy changes have left me worried," she said. "I don't know if the midterm results would lead to any policy change that could benefit those of us who want to move to the U.S."

Although Democrats now have greater congressional influence, many prospective immigrants remain unsure whether the results will translate into changes to the administration's immigration policies.

The midterms delivered the biggest shift in congressional power since the 1974 elections following the Watergate scandal, offering a clear indication of the changing political mood in the United States.

But for many watching from abroad, the central question remains whether the election will produce lasting change or simply another temporary shift in Washington.

U.K.-based commentator Martin McSweeney raised similar concerns in his Substack newsletter, Truth Matters, writing at 5 a.m. the day after the election.

"Time and again, we are presented with these chances for change, only for greed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory," he wrote.

"Will this time be different? That's up to the American people, and that makes me very nervous given past experience."