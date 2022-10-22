Costa Rican authorities have located the wreckage of a plane carrying five German citizens, including millionaire businessperson Rainer Schaller, after it disappeared along the Caribbean coast Friday.

The wreckage was located early on Saturday morning about 17 miles (28 kilometers) from the country's Limon airport, Costa Rica's deputy security minister said. Authorities had not yet located any bodies or survivors.

Bild newspaper confirmed from company sources that German entrepreneur Schaller, his partner Christine Schikorsky and the couple's two children were among the five onboard the plane. Among other ventures, Schaller founded the McFit fitness club chain in 1996, which now has hundreds of branches in Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, Türkiye and Spain.

Communication with the plane broke down around 6 p.m. on Friday evening (12 a.m. GMT Saturday), Costa Rica's Ministry of Public Security announced on Facebook.

"The plane disappeared from radar about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Limon airport. The plane was supposed to land at 6:58 p.m., we lost it at an altitude of 2,000 feet (60 meters)," the director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Fernando Naranjo, told the Teletica television channel.

Search efforts were initially suspended during the night due to unfavorable weather conditions.

According to media reports, the missing aircraft was a Piaggio P180 Avanti business jet. It had taken off in the afternoon from Palenque in the Mexican state of Chiapas.