At least one person was killed and two others went missing as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor crossed South Korea early Tuesday and moved toward Japan's northern Sapporo city, local media reported.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Typhoon Hinnamnor was one of the devastating typhoons that hit the East Asian nation, displacing thousands of people and disrupting flights and businesses.

Some 3,500 people were brought to safety, South Korean broadcasters reported Tuesday, citing government sources.

Some 15,000 people have additionally been advised to leave their homes in areas threatened by landslides and flooding.

"This year's 11th typhoon moved off the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan, 307 kilometers (191 miles) southeast of Seoul, toward the East Sea at 7.10 a.m. after making landfall near the southern city of Geoje at 4.50 a.m.," Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA officials as saying.

Three people, including a woman age 75, were swept away by floodwater in the southeastern coastal city of Pohang. The body of the woman was recovered while two others are still missing. One person also got injured.

The typhoon disrupted domestic and international vessel service, train service and 251 flights across the country, according to the agency.

It also disrupted businesses and damaged the power supply system in the coastal areas.

On Monday, local authorities evacuated nearly 3,000 people.

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged people to "stay vigilant until the typhoon completely passes through," according to the report.

The tropical cyclone reached the mainland's southern coast early in the morning before moving northeast after about 2 1/2 hours, according to the weather bureau. It caused heavy winds and rainfall.

The Korean peninsula is hit by numerous cyclones every summer and in early autumn.

Hinnamnor was the 11th cyclone this year. A typhoon warning was also issued in North Korea. State media there reported that strongman Kim Jong Un had chaired a meeting with officials in Pyongyang on Sunday and Monday to review protective measures.