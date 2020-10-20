A further 15 people were reported dead amid ongoing torrential rains in Vietnam on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll from flooding and landslides in the country to 105, with 27 reported still missing, Vietnamese authorities said Tuesday.

The dead and missing people were reported in 12 provinces, stretching along the central Vietnamese coastline and up into the central highlands, Vietnam's Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said in a report released on Tuesday.

Quang Tri province reported 49 people had died, Thua Thien Hue province reported 27 dead and Quang Nam reported 11 deaths.

A further nine deaths were recorded in nine other provinces.

Central parts of the country have been overwhelmed by heavy rains for two weeks as three storms battered the central coast.

Sixteen national roads, spanning 165 kilometers (around 100 miles) have been damaged or destroyed, causing major traffic disruption.

Nearly 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of crops were flooded, 5,876 cattle and 685,000 poultry were killed, the report said.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned that more flash floods and landslides will occur in the coming days as the country is bracing for another incoming tropical depression that may develop into a tropical storm