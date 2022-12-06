Java and Bali, two of Indonesia's largest Islands, were rocked by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, the country's geophysics agency said.

There were, however, no reports of casualties from the quake that was felt strongly in the eastern Java town of Jember and the Kuta area on the resort island of Bali.

There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the head of the government's Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono

The temblor struck at 1:07 p.m. local time (6:07 a.m. GMT), off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), with the epicenter some 223 kilometers south of Jember, the agency said.

A 5.6-magnitude quake last month left at least 321 people dead and 62,000 homes damaged in the western Java district of Cianjur.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area noted for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors.