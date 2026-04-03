An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Friday, killing eight people and injuring a child in Kabul after a house collapsed, authorities said.

The quake was at a depth of 177 km (110 miles), ⁠the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) ⁠said.

Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Kabul in Afghanistan and the Indian capital, New Delhi, according to Reuters witnesses.

Afghanistan, hemmed in by rugged mountains, is prone ⁠to a range of natural disasters. Its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing ​about 560 people on average ​each year.

A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake in the ⁠country ‌in ‌November left at least 27 ⁠dead and destroyed ‌hundreds of houses.