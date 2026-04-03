An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Friday, killing eight people and injuring a child in Kabul after a house collapsed, authorities said.
The quake was at a depth of 177 km (110 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Kabul in Afghanistan and the Indian capital, New Delhi, according to Reuters witnesses.
Afghanistan, hemmed in by rugged mountains, is prone to a range of natural disasters. Its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing about 560 people on average each year.
A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake in the country in November left at least 27 dead and destroyed hundreds of houses.