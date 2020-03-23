Nearly 3,000 people lost their homes in a fire that broke out before dawn on Monday in a city outside the Philippine capital, officials said.
The fire broke out in a residential area in Bacoor City in Cavite province, just outside Manila.
Investigators were looking into the possibility that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical wiring or an unattended lit candle, fire superintendent Rene Bullos said.
Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla said the local government was looking into a relocation site for the victims of the fire, which happened amid a monthlong lockdown on the island of Luzon due to the new coronavirus.
The victims are currently staying at a nearby school, she added.
At least three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bacoor City, Mercado-Revilla said.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.