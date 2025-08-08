U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to permanent peace, unveiling the deal at a White House summit with the leaders of the two South Caucasus nations long locked in conflict.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Trump said.

He also said the U.S. would lift restrictions on military cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Trump met separately with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House, beginning at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), with a trilateral meeting set for 4:15 p.m. (2015 GMT), the White House said.

The agreement includes exclusive U.S. development rights to a strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus, dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." U.S. officials said the agreement was hammered out during repeated visits to the region and would provide a basis for working toward a full normalization between the countries.

Neither the joint declaration due to be signed nor the separate bilateral agreements with the U.S. were released.

It was not immediately clear how the deal being signed on Friday would address thorny issues such as the demarcation of shared borders and Baku's demand for a change in Yerevan's constitution, which includes a reference to a 1989 call for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then an autonomous region within Soviet Azerbaijan.

Officials briefing reporters skirted over the Karabakh issue.

Baku and Yerevan fought two wars over the Azerbaijani enclave in 2020 and the 1990s.

Azerbaijan's crushing victory in a six-week war with Armenia, saw Baku recapture swathes of its lands, which Armenian forces had controlled for three decades. In September, Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive to drive away remnants of the separatists. The one-day offensive concluded with another victory for Azerbaijan and separatist leaders either turned themselves in or were captured by Azerbaijani forces days later. Azerbaijan and Armenia pursue peace talks through international mediation but talks have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

U.S. officials highlighted the opportunities presented for both countries and U.S. investors through the creation of the new transit corridor, which will allow greater exports of energy and other resources.

"What's going to happen here with the Trump route is, this isn't charity. This is a highly investable entity," said one senior administration official, adding that at least nine companies had in recent days expressed interest in operating the transit corridor, including three U.S. firms.

Under a carefully negotiated section of the documents the leaders will sign on Friday, Armenia plans to award the U.S. exclusive special development rights for an extended period on a transit corridor that will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, and known by the acronym TRIPP, the officials told Reuters this week.

Trump would sign a directive to set up a negotiating team to work out details for how to operate the corridor, with initial commercial negotiations to begin next week, one of the officials said.

"The losers here are China, Russia and Iran. The winners here are the West," one of the officials said. "Both countries that have been in conflict for 35 years ... are looking and talking about full peace with each other tomorrow."

"It's being done, not through force, but through commercial partnership ... with these two countries," the official said. "The joint declaration that we're going to see signed today is the first-ever peace declaration signed bilaterally by the two countries since the end of the Cold War."

Trump has tried to present himself as a global peacemaker in the first months of his second term. The White House credits him with brokering a cease-fire between Cambodia and Thailand and sealing peace deals between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan and India. He is also intensifying efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, eyeing a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week. Senior administration officials told reporters the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan marked the first end to several frozen conflicts on Russia's periphery since the end of the Cold War and said it would send a powerful signal to the entire region.

"This isn't just about Armenia. It's not just about Azerbaijan. It's about the entire region, and they know that that region is going to be safer and more prosperous with President Trump," a senior administration official said. A peace deal could transform the South Caucasus, an energy-producing region neighboring Russia, Europe, Türkiye and Iran that is criss-crossed by oil and gas pipelines but riven by closed borders and longstanding ethnic conflicts.