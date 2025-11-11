At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured Tuesday when a suicide bombing rocked the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the interior minister confirmed.

The blast took place outside the district court buildings in a residential area at 12:39 p.m. (7:39 a.m. GMT).

"So far, 12 people have been martyred and around 27 are wounded," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters at the scene of the incident.

Witnesses told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the blast sent people fleeing and damaged vehicles in the area.

"As I parked my car and entered the complex ... I heard a loud bang at the gate," lawyer Rustam Malik said after the blast.

"It was complete chaos, lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate and several cars were on fire," he added.

Mohammed Shahzad Butt, another lawyer, said: "It was a massive blast. Everyone started running inside out of panic. I have seen at least five dead bodies lying at the front gate," he told AFP.

Police and paramilitary troops cordoned off the area, which houses several government offices, including the administrative commissioner and deputy commissioner.