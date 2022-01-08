Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall in Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing at least 16 people who were stuck in their vehicles, the interior minister said Saturday.
The military has been mobilized to clear roads and rescue people still trapped, Sheikh Rashid said in a video message, adding: "At least 16 to 19 people died inside their vehicles."
Over 100,000 cars had entered the scenic town of Murree in the past few days to see the unusually heavy snowfalls, causing an enormous traffic jam on roads leading in and out, a police spokesperson said.
Murree, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, has long been popular for day trips from the capital.
The Punjab province chief minister's office said Murree had been declared a "disaster area" and urged people to stay away.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.