Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general’s office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said.
The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but violence recently spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by Daesh. Daesh's Afghanistan arm is headquartered in eastern Nangarhar province.
According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, the car was on its way to the office when it was targeted. The gunmen fled the scene, the police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.
In early June, Daesh claimed responsibility for a bombing at a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the imam. Eight worshipers were wounded.
A week later, a mullah and three worshipers were killed in a bomb explosion inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were wounded in that attack.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.