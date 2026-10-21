Australian lawmaker Helen Haines underwent a double leg amputation after being struck by a car in what police described as a targeted attack, her husband said Wednesday, calling her a "fighter."

Haines is in stable condition at a Melbourne hospital after being struck Monday near her office in Wangaratta, about 200 kilometers (124.27 miles) northeast of the state capital.

The incident prompted soul-searching in a country where political violence is rare, but police have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse against elected officials in recent years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes to Haines, an independent member of parliament and a passionate campaigner for transparency and against corruption.

He acknowledged the need for Australians to turn down the temperature and embrace respectful disagreement over polarization.

Speaking at the hospital Wednesday, Haines' husband Phil, married almost 40 years, said after days in intensive care, surgeons amputated both her legs.

"But the good news in all this is Helen is alive and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family," he said.

"The two most important parts of Helen for us as a family are her heart and her mind."

"Her heart is huge. She is a very compassionate, caring, loving person."

"Helen's road to recovery will be long and difficult, but we know she is a fighter."

Extremist views

The man alleged to have wounded Haines in what police called a targeted attack faced court for the first time Wednesday.

Brendan Nugent, 43, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He also was charged with cultivating a cannabis plant and possession of the drug, according to court documents. Nugent appeared at a courthouse in Wangaratta.

He did not speak in court or apply for bail, and his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn, King Charles III's official representative in Australia, said the nation was crying out for decency.

"Australians are yearning for kindness and care, and they're asking us why we've lost the great skill of disagreeing well," Mostyn said alongside Haines's husband Phil.

The motive remains unknown, and authorities will not speculate while the investigation is ongoing.

But police said Wednesday they were examining all possible leads, including that Nugent may have held radical anti-government views.

"We're examining social media associations, talking to witnesses, friends and colleagues," Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush told journalists.

Bush said authorities had no intelligence on the suspect and had seen nothing to suggest he posed an immediate threat.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett pointed to a growing and concerning level of extremist views online.