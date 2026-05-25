Australian activists who returned to Australia from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla are alleging they were subjected to severe mistreatment during detention following the interception of their vessel in international waters last week, according to local media reports.

The claims, which include allegations of physical abuse, sexual violence, denial of medical care and degrading treatment, are being made by multiple members of the group who were part of a larger international delegation attempting to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza, SBS News reported.

Eleven Australians were among hundreds of activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla when it was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, according to Australian media. The activists were detained and later released in stages, with the first group arriving home over the weekend and more returning on Monday through Melbourne Airport.

In interviews with Australian broadcasters, several returnees described what they said were violent and prolonged conditions in custody. Allegations included beatings, the use of tasers, and injuries such as broken bones and head trauma. Some activists also claimed detainees were injected with unknown substances while held in detention.

Among the most prominent voices was activist Violet Coco, who arrived in Melbourne on Monday morning. She alleged that detainees were subjected to sustained physical assaults and sexual violence while in custody. Coco said some activists sustained fractures and serious head injuries, and claimed that access to essential medication, including insulin and blood pressure treatment, was denied for several days in some cases.

Coco also described her own detention in stark terms, alleging she was forced through a darkened room, groped, and repeatedly struck by guards. She said the treatment was systematic and not isolated, and that multiple detainees experienced similar abuse during the same period.

Another returning activist, Gemma O'Toole, was among the first group to arrive back in Australia on Sunday night. The 23-year-old student was greeted by family and supporters at Melbourne Airport. In remarks to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, she alleged that detainees were subjected to physical violence and sexual abuse while in custody, describing conditions she said were harsh, chaotic, and psychologically distressing.

Surya McEwen, a dual diagnosis care worker from New South Wales who said he had participated in multiple previous aid attempts to reach Gaza, described being held for around 80 hours during his most recent detention. He alleged he was beaten inside a confined room while guards sang national songs. He also described what he called prison-ship conditions, including overcrowding, limited access to sanitation, and restricted movement.

McEwen said detainees were held in environments with minimal sleeping arrangements and inadequate facilities, and claimed that rubber bullets were fired from elevated positions within the detention setting. He compared the conditions to prisoner-of-war-style confinement, though these characterisations remain part of the activists’ allegations and have not been independently verified.

Several members of the delegation say they are now working with legal teams to document their accounts in detail.

Australian federal Senator Lidia Thorpe (R) speaks as members of a Gaza-bound flotilla, that were detained by Israeli security forces last week, listen during a press conference after arriving at Sydney International Airport, Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

They have indicated plans to compile testimonies and evidence for potential submission to international legal bodies, including the International Criminal Court, as part of broader efforts connected to allegations of abuses related to the treatment of Palestinians and aid convoys in the region.

Israeli authorities have previously rejected similar allegations made in comparable maritime interception cases, stating in other contexts that operations targeting Gaza-bound flotillas are conducted under security protocols and in response to what they describe as attempts to breach naval restrictions.