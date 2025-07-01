Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals who were allegedly tortured and killed in Russian custody during a law enforcement operation in Yekaterinburg, prompting a diplomatic row between the two countries.

A statement by the office said Huseyn Safarov, 60, and his brother Ziyaddin Safarov, 55, were detained during joint operational measures involving Russia’s National Guard, Interior Ministry, and Federal Security Service "on suspicion of participation in previously committed crimes."

The two brothers, a national of Azerbaijan and another of Azerbaijani origin, respectively, were among several suspects detained during the operation, it said.

It said Azerbaijani citizens and other persons of Azerbaijani origin were "subjected to torture and serious bodily injuries" during and after the detention process.

"As a result, Mr. Huseyn Safarov ... was murdered with extreme cruelty at about 3 pm on the same day within the administrative building of the internal affairs body in Yekaterinburg. His brother, Mr. Ziyaddin Safarov ... was murdered with extreme cruelty in a service vehicle belonging to the operational body in the morning of that day," it further said.

Citing forensic reports, the Prosecutor General’s Office said both deaths resulted from post-traumatic shock due to multiple injuries.

The statement noted that additional individuals of Azerbaijani origin had sustained bodily injuries and were being treated in Russian medical facilities.

A criminal case was opened under Azerbaijani law, including articles concerning unlawful killings and abuse of authority, the statement indicated, adding that the office would implement measures to ensure an "effective investigation" into the case, including "mutual legal assistance requests forwarded to the respective states following international law."

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed Azerbaijan’s protest about the detention, stating that they are Russians suspected of serious crimes committed in past years.

"The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Sverdlovsk Region has already commented on the case,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She emphasized that the suspects, while of Azerbaijani descent, are citizens of Russia and were apprehended in connection with investigations into grave crimes.