Azerbaijan on Wednesday summoned Russia’s ambassador as tensions escalated over the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals in Russian police custody, calling Moscow’s explanation of the incident unacceptable and demanding accountability.

In a sharply worded statement, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov met with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov to protest what it described as "illegal actions" by Russian law enforcement. Baku rejected Moscow’s account—presented in a diplomatic note the day prior—saying it contradicted “obvious signs of violence” found on the bodies of the victims.

“It was reiterated that Azerbaijan expects a comprehensive and objective investigation from Russia into the violations committed by Russian law enforcement authorities and the punishment of those responsible,” the statement read.

The victims, two Azerbaijani brothers, died last week during police raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as part of a murder investigation. Russian officials said one man died of heart failure but gave no official cause for the other’s death. Baku, however, alleges the men were tortured and beaten.

The incident has sparked a wave of diplomatic friction, with Azerbaijan condemning perceived ethnic intolerance in Russian media and rejecting the use of terms like “ethnic criminal group” in reference to Azerbaijanis. The ministry also criticized Moscow for suggesting Azerbaijan was interfering in Russian internal affairs, calling the accusation baseless.

On Tuesday, Russia had summoned Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Moscow, lodging a protest over what it termed “unfriendly” actions by Baku—including the recent arrests of Russian journalists and other nationals in Azerbaijan on fraud, drug trafficking and cybercrime charges.

Further inflaming tensions, Azerbaijan also accused Russia of distorting facts related to a deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan last year that killed 38 people aboard an Azerbaijani aircraft. Baku reiterated its demand for a transparent investigation, saying Russian remarks on the case were “unfounded.”

The deepening rift underscores Azerbaijan’s growing assertiveness in the region. Analysts say Baku, emboldened by military successes against Armenia and closer ties with Türkiye, is increasingly pushing back against Moscow’s waning influence.

Zaur Shiriyev, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, noted that Azerbaijan no longer views its relationship with Moscow as one-sided. “At this point, Russia’s loss of dominance in the South Caucasus seems hard to reverse,” he said, pointing to Moscow’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine. “Azerbaijan’s more assertive actions are a response to this shift.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova insisted that relations between the two countries remain based on mutual respect. She warned against outside forces seeking to exploit the current tensions.

“Those who want to spoil [the relationship] should think carefully about what they are doing,” Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

Azerbaijani officials, meanwhile, said they expect to release findings soon from their investigation into the December 2023 plane crash.