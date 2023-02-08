Bangladesh will observe a day of mourning over colossal losses in earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, the Bangladesh government announced Wedensday.

Dhaka will also send a rescue team to join the aid relief operations in the quake-hit southeastern Türkiye.

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Bangladesh's Fire Service and Civil Defense Director-General Brig. Gen. Md Main Uddin said a 60-member team, including 12 members from Bangladesh Fire Services and Civil Defense, will leave Dhaka for Türkiye on Wednesday night to take part in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, declaring Thursday as a day of mourning, a government notification on Wednesday said the country's national flag will be flown at half-staff at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions across the country.

The national flag will also be flown at half-staff at all diplomatic missions and embassies around the world, the notification said, adding that special prayers will also be offered for the quake victims.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday.

Besides, at least 2,530 people were killed and hundreds injured in Syria in the series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region, according to figures compiled Wednesday.