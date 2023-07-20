As Bangladesh gears up for the January 2024 general elections, the government has reiterated its commitment to holding a free and fair election.

Speaking to the Daily Sabah recently, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen dismissed any speculations after several Western countries raised their concerns over the polls.

“Democracy, human rights, and justice are at the heart of our nation's principles. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tirelessly worked to establish and protect these fundamental rights, following in the footsteps of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

“Our government has implemented measures to ensure free and fair elections, like the use of biometric voter IDs and transparent ballot boxes, with the support of an independent Election Commission," he added.

He pointed out that the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has established a very powerful, and highly independent Bangladesh Election Commission, which has broad power and is responsible to conduct elections without favor or fear.

“They have the authority to suspend, transfer or terminate any officials both civilian and security if they find any interference or partisanship. More importantly, they have the power to cancel the election in any center if they are convinced that fraud or muscle power is used and vote rigging occurred."

Minister Momen also underlined that the Awami League-led (AL) government, which has been in power for nearly two decades, conducted thousands of elections and except for a microscopic few, by and large, elections were free and fair.

“Only recently, Mayoral elections in five cities were conducted and each of these elections was free, fair, and even non-violent. The Election Commission deserves thanks for a splendid job."

Friendship to all

Speaking of Bangladesh’s diplomatic stance, Minister Momen said his government follows a “friendship to all, malice towards none" police and dismissed any speculation of a rebalancing toward China.

“A few countries namely the U.S., India, Japan, Australia and EU countries are trying to contain the rise and spread of China. Since Bangladesh is very strategically located, in between China and India, and it maintains a very balanced and non-aligned foreign policy."

“Recently Bangladesh announced its Indo-Pacific Outlook in which it proposes to have open, free, secure, inclusive, and rules-based navigation for all. Both India and Japan have similar views," he added.

Momen said it was unfortunate that some misconceptions exist about Dhaka’s relationship with Beijing.

“We engage with multiple countries, including China, on various projects. However, it's essential to note that we collaborate with other nations as well, such as Japan, South Korea, and India, for significant infrastructural developments."

“Our borrowing practices are cautious, and our foreign debt-to-GDP ratio remains well below the IMF's threshold of concern. We prioritize sustainable economic growth and diversify our partnerships with many countries, including the U.S.," Momen said.