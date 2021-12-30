Just hours after opening an exclusive beach zone for "only women and children," Bangladesh shut it down following criticism. A nearly 150 meters (492 feet) long stretch of beach in the southern tourist district of Cox's Bazar was marked with pink flags and signboards that read "restricted area."

"We are always respectful to the visitors' opinion," the district administration Chief Mamunur Rashid said Thursday as he announced the decision to scrap the idea.

Rashid said requests from some tourists had inspired the move after a female tourist was reportedly raped in the area two weeks ago.

But the decision drew ire on social media, as some accused the authorities of failing to act more broadly to improve women's safety.

According to the Tour Operators' Association of Bangladesh, more than 60% of the country's 6.5 million domestic tourists visit Cox's Bazar every year. The town boasts more than 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) of sandy natural coastline along the Bay of Bengal.

Despite being a predominantly Muslim country, women in Bangladesh are not prohibited from swimming at the beach. Only conservative Muslims generally refrain from doing so.