Bangladesh will hold a referendum alongside its February 2026 parliamentary election on a landmark charter aimed at democratic reforms, interim leader Muhammad Yunus announced Thursday.

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate leading the South Asian nation until elections, said he had inherited a "completely broken down" political system after taking over following an uprising last year.

He has argued that the reform charter, which he has championed as the cornerstone of his legacy, is vital to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.

"We have decided ... that the referendum will be held on the same day as the next parliamentary elections," Yunus said in a national address.

"This will not hinder the goal of reform in any way. The elections will be more festive and affordable."

The document, dubbed the "July Charter" after last year's uprising that toppled the previous government, has sparked intense arguments between parties jostling for power ahead of the polls slated for February.

The reform plan will strengthen checks and balances between the executive, judicial and legislative branches, proposes a two-term limit for prime ministers and expanded presidential powers.

It also aims to enshrine the recognition of Bangladesh as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation.

Voters will be asked to give opinions on key issues in one question, divided into four parts.

Yunus has said repeatedly the polls – the first since last year's mass uprising overthrew the autocratic government of Sheikh Hasina – will be held in early February.

The Election Commission is expected to confirm the exact date in December.