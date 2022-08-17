Many people are feared dead and injured after a huge explosion hit a mosque during evening prayers in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday.

Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.

The blast occurred during evening prayer in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana area of the city, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told dpa on Wednesday.

Zadran said the exact number of casualties was not clear but security forces were investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that at least 20 people, including the mosque Imam Mawlawi Amir Mohammad Kabuli, were killed in the blast and 40 others were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

Despite the Taliban's assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Daesh terrorists.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S.-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners' de facto government.