Central Asian countries and Germany agreed to create a "Middle Corridor" route to connect Asia and Europe, after their first-ever summit on Friday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosted the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan at a summit in Berlin, to discuss cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and natural resources.

The leaders announced after the meeting that they have agreed to establish a "strategic regional partnership” between Germany and Central Asia, and vowed to take steps to further strengthen economic ties.

They also expressed their support for the initiatives to develop the ‘Middle Corridor’ route, which aims to connect the region with Europe via Caucasus, Black Sea, and Türkiye.

"The leaders confirmed their interest in developing the Middle Corridor and attracting financing for infrastructure projects under the Global Gateway initiative,” they said in a joint declaration released after the meeting.

They also welcomed the final report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which identified the "Central Trans-Caspian Network” as a sustainable transport network.

The leaders underlined their objective to strengthen energy security, develop alternative energy supply routes, improve transport and transit connections, and move towards a climate and environment-friendly economy.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, attended the summit meeting.

According to the officials, a second summit meeting of the German chancellor and the Central Asian leaders will be held next year in the region.