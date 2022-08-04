The White House on Thursday condemned China's launching of missiles near Taiwan during live-fire exercises and announced that a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will remain in the region amid heightened tensions.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said roughly 11 missiles fell to the east, northeast and southeast of the self-ruled island, warning that the U.S. expects "these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in the coming days."

"We condemn these actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," Kirby told reporters at the White House. "China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait."

He was referring to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which brought regional tensions to a fever pitch.

Beijing had long warned the senior U.S. lawmaker from visiting the island, which it views as a "breakaway province," but which has maintained its independence since 1949.

Beijing has vowed to reunify Taiwan with the mainland, including by force if necessary, and views Pelosi's visit as a violation of its territorial integrity.

Japan said at least five of the missiles launched by China fell within its exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan with Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi noting it was "the first time that a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within the waters."

Tokyo has lodged a protest with Beijing about the incidents, Kyodo News reported.

China has announced massive military drills surrounding Taiwan from Thursday until Sunday.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group "to remain in the general area to monitor the situation," Kirby said.

"They'll be there for a little bit longer than they were originally planned," said Kirby. "I won't get ahead of the ship's schedule but the president believed it was a prudent thing to do, to leave her and her escort ships there just a little bit longer."

The U.S. will also conduct "standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, consistent with our long-standing approach to defending the freedom of the seas and international law," he added.

At the same time, the U.S. is delaying the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that was scheduled for this week, a decision the White House said is aimed at "reducing the risks of miscalculation." The test will be conducted "in the near future."