Hundreds of angry residents clashed with government forces Thursday in the main city of Indian-administered Kashmir after a firefight left three suspected rebels and a young woman dead, police and witnesses said.

Counterinsurgency police and federal paramilitary forces surrounded the Batamaloo neighborhood of Srinagar after midnight following a tip-off that armed militants were hiding inside a residential house, triggering an exchange of fire.

Three suspected rebels, believed to be locals, were killed in the firefight that lasted several hours, police announced on Twitter.

"One young woman also died during the encounter," a police officer told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"The woman was caught in the crossfire. Her death is unfortunate," director general of police Dilbagh Singh told reporters.

A paramilitary trooper was also injured during the firefight, Singh said. As news of the deaths spread, hundreds of residents took to the streets, throwing stones at government forces who fired tear gas and metal pellets.

The crowd shouted slogans such as "Long live Pakistan" and "We want freedom," according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported from the clashes.

Armed encounters between rebels and government forces are frequent in the territory but rare in the capital city. The last such firefight occurred in June and left three local rebels dead and 15 houses destroyed in the heart of Srinagar.

Thursday's deaths came a day after similar protests in the northeastern Kashmiri town Sopore, where Irfan Ahmed Dar, 26, was found dead hours after he was detained by police. Dar's family allege police tortured and killed him, later dumping his body in an open area.

Police, however, claim Dar was an overground associate of anti-India rebels and escaped from police custody before he was found dead.

Dar's body was not released to his family, and officers buried him in a graveyard reserved for slain rebels.

At least 192 rebels and 47 civilians have been killed in armed violence this year across the disputed territory also claimed by Pakistan, which administers a part of it. India and Pakistan have exchanged small arms fire and mortar shells almost daily for months across their disputed border in Kashmir, leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians on both sides.

The Kashmir dispute, one of the oldest on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, erupted between India and Pakistan in 1947. The Security Council called for a referendum to decide the region's fate in 1948. While India says the decision to support accession to India taken in elections held in territories controlled by an administration that is backed by New Delhi made a referendum unnecessary, the U.N. and Pakistan say a referendum needs to take into account the views of voters throughout the former princely state.

Since 1947, more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed during clashes with Indian authorities, according to Pakistani sources. Islamabad has urged the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligation by giving Kashmiris the chance to realize their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with Security Council resolutions.