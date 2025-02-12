The United Nations has accused Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ousted government of possible crimes against humanity over last year’s crackdown on protests, which allegedly left 1,400 people dead.

The latest report from the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, released on Wednesday in Geneva, stated that evidence was found of a formal policy aimed at violently targeting anti-government protesters and their supporters.

The report raised concerns that these actions may qualify as crimes against humanity, warranting further criminal investigations. The protests, which escalated into a widespread uprising across Bangladesh last summer, culminated in the ouster of Hasina from office on Aug. 5, ending her 15-year rule.

Now in exile in India, Hasina and her aides face numerous criminal charges related to their violent response to the uprising.

In a statement accompanying the report, U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Türk described the violent crackdown as a deliberate and coordinated strategy by the former government to cling to power amid widespread opposition.

He accused the previous administration, security and intelligence services, as well as violent elements linked to Hasina's Awami League party, of severe human rights abuses.

"The testimonies and evidence we gathered paint a disturbing picture of rampant State violence and targeted killings, that are amongst the most serious violations of human rights, and which may also constitute international crimes,” added Türk.

The U.N. report estimates that between July 1 and Aug. 15, up to 1,400 people may have been killed, with thousands more injured.

Most of the victims were reportedly shot by security forces, and 12% to 13% of those killed were children, it added.