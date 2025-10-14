Fresh clashes erupted Tuesday between Pakistani and Afghan forces along the border, shattering a brief cease-fire and reigniting tensions between the two neighbors.

Afghanistan said its forces launched a counterattack near the border after Pakistan initiated firing late Tuesday, local broadcaster Tolo News reported, citing Mustaghfer Gurbaz, spokesman for the governor of eastern Khost province.

Clashes are still ongoing, he added.

There was no official reaction from Pakistan, but a security official told Anadolu Agency (AA) – on condition of anonymity – that clashes broke out on the Shorko border in the Kurram tribal district.

He accused Afghan forces of initiating "unprovoked" firing and shelling on Pakistani border troops.

Dozens of soldiers were killed Saturday in fighting between Pakistani and Afghan troops, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

The clashes stopped late Saturday after mediation by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to Kabul.