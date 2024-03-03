Heavy downpours across Pakistan have killed more than 30 people, damaged numerous houses and forced thousands of schools to close, according to local authorities.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings.

"As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives," said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged.

In the southern Balochistan province, five people were killed when buildings collapsed Thursday and Friday, said Jahanzain Khan, head of the disaster management agency.

Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department anticipates further rainfall and snowfall across the region on Sunday.