A man went on a stabbing rampage near southwest Seoul's subway station on Friday, leaving one person dead and three others wounded.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect, a man in his 30s, at the scene.

Investigators are grappling to unravel the motive behind this gruesome crime.

Witnesses painted a harrowing picture of the assailant, who appeared to be eerily calm and not under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

Yonhap news agency reported that the frenzied attack unfolded near Exit 4 of the station at 2:07 p.m. (0507 GMT).

Disturbing video footage captured by YTN's YouTube channel showed orange-vested emergency responders rushing toward the scene, carrying stretchers in a race against time to save lives.

As police cordoned off the area with yellow tape, stunned onlookers watched in horror.

YTN recounted how the suspect shouted his despair, declaring that he no longer wished to live as he was being subdued by law enforcement.

Eyewitnesses recounted a scene of sheer terror, as the assailant mercilessly stabbed a man multiple times while he was engrossed in a phone conversation, before fleeing to attack more unsuspecting victims.

Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that all four victims were men, bearing scars of this senseless act of violence.

This tragic event rocked South Korea, known for its safe streets and low crime rates.

The nation boasts of a remarkably low murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, a stark contrast to alarming figures in other parts of the world.

Unlike many countries grappling with gun-related crime, South Korea upholds strict gun control laws, making it nearly impossible for civilians to obtain firearms.

While the nation prides itself on its security and well-trained military personnel, a few instances of high-profile stabbing crimes in recent years have underscored the need for vigilance.

A shocking attack in Busan earlier this year, a subway knife assault in March, and a deadly stalking case in a subway station serve as haunting reminders of the darkness that can surface in the unlikeliest of places.

The rare and tragic incident in Seoul has cast a pall over the vibrant city, as people shared apprehensions and concerns on social media.

The heart-wrenching plea of one user echoed the collective sentiment, "Don't come to Sillim now. There is a crazy man on a stabbing rampage. I called the police after I saw a person injured on the ground."