Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused India on Monday of seeking “revenge” against Baku in global forums over its close ties with Pakistan.

Aliyev made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, according to the Azerbaijani presidency.

Sharif thanked Aliyev on behalf of the Pakistani people and government for what he called Azerbaijan’s solidarity during the April-May military confrontation with India.

He also underlined the importance of the trilateral Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan format, recalling his previous visits to Baku.

Aliyev congratulated Pakistan on what he described as its victory over India and stressed that, despite New Delhi’s actions in international forums, Azerbaijan prioritizes "brotherhood” in its ties with Islamabad.

He added that his country is taking steps to implement the outcomes of trilateral meetings and highlighted the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing Azerbaijani-American relations, noting the importance of his recent visit to Washington.

The two leaders also discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Pakistani intergovernmental commission.

Sharif congratulated Aliyev on progress in the peace process with Armenia, which the Azerbaijani leader said was vital for ensuring lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that Azerbaijan’s partnership with Pakistan is rooted in close political, cultural and strategic ties.

In recent years, Islamabad and Baku have expanded cooperation in defense, trade, and regional security.