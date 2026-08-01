Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wants to forgive students who hurled insults at him during protests last month, arguing that repeatedly forcing them to appear in court would do little to ease tensions or resolve the crisis.

The biggest political challenge of Modi's third term peaked in July after leaked national exam papers forced authorities to order a retest for 2 million students, sparking widespread outrage over limited opportunities for young Indians.

Authorities filed cases against hundreds of demonstrators after some clashed with security forces and chanted abusive slogans directed at the prime minister.

"These are misled children. Showing them the right path is our duty. Punishing them, making them run around courts or tormenting them in society will not change the situation," Modi said in a video posted on social media late Friday.

"I want to forgive them. I hope society also accepts this stance of mine."

Tensions erupted between protesters and security forces in several parts of the country during the demonstrations, including in New Delhi, where people attempting to march on Parliament were met with tear gas and baton charges.

The self-described Cockroach Janta Party, which led the movement, said Monday that "hundreds" of students had been arrested in various states in violation of the government's commitment to drop police cases filed against protesters.

Youth protesters ended weeks of demonstrations after the education minister resigned and the government accepted all of their demands, including reforms to the exam system and dropping police cases.

The protests also prompted the Modi government to introduce a bill in Parliament to amend the law governing public examinations, proposing longer prison terms and higher fines for those involved in exam paper leaks.