Indonesia's vice president resigned Thursday over a scandal involving his high school diploma, adding to pressure on a government facing widespread dissatisfaction over the economy, corruption and wildfires.

Repeated calls had urged Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, to step down after a Supreme Court ruling last month annulled his foreign high school qualification.

On Thursday, he submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and to parliament.

Prabowo told reporters he had accepted Gibran's resignation "with a heavy heart" and praised him for acting "for a greater cause, for the interests of the nation, the state and the people of Indonesia."

"He certainly feels that he has pursued his education through an orderly process, but we all understand that the education system abroad is different from the education system in Indonesia," the president said.

Indonesia's vice president has few constitutionally defined powers beyond representing the president at official events and assuming office if the president is incapacitated.

'Political realignment'

Gibran's downfall followed thousands of Indonesians taking to the streets in recent weeks to protest economic hardship, graft, perceived authoritarianism and the government's handling of months of devastating wildfires emitting toxic haze.

His exit will likely complicate a loose governing alliance that includes the parties of Prabowo and his predecessor Joko Widodo, Gibran's father, known as Jokowi.

The resignation "marks a significant political realignment, but does not necessarily threaten government stability," according to Khairul Fahmi, executive director of the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESS) think tank.

"Jokowi will retain political influence, but Gibran's departure could reduce his network's direct access to power. For Prabowo, this creates greater room to consolidate his leadership and pursue his own political agenda," Khairul told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Two years into his term, Prabowo's popularity has reached record lows.

Last week, Indonesian authorities arrested the national police chief and three senior police officials for allegedly tapping the president's telephone.

On Thursday, police said they were investigating possible treason.

Prabowo's rise to power stemmed largely from support from the popular Jokowi, who served two terms from 2014 to 2024.

The choice of Gibran as running mate strengthened ties between Prabowo's Gerindra party and figures aligned with Jokowi, who had been a political rival until then and twice defeated Prabowo in presidential elections.

Under the alliance, Prabowo appointed Gibran and other Jokowi allies to key positions in his government. Prabowo is considered close to the military, while the police have traditionally been loyal to Jokowi.

Youngest-ever VP

Gibran became the youngest person ever to hold Indonesia's vice presidency.

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (L) greets President Prabowo Subianto (R) following his resignation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Two years into his term, detractors went to court to challenge his high school certificate, a prerequisite for the job.

Gibran had completed his schooling in Singapore before then studying for a marketing degree there.

When submitting his candidacy to the General Elections Commission (KPU) for the 2024 election, he filed a certificate stating his overseas education equated to a vocational high school in Indonesia.

Last month, however, Indonesia's Supreme Court invalidated the document, prompting parliament to move to unseat him.

Gibran has consistently defended his credentials.

"If I didn't graduate from high school, then I obviously wouldn't have been able to go to college. I studied up to a bachelor's degree in Singapore," he has said.

Prabowo now has 14 days to submit two names from which parliament will have two months to choose Gibran's replacement.

Researcher Arya Fernandes of Indonesia's Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told AFP that Prabowo will likely seek "a candidate who is acceptable to all coalition members to avoid divisions within the coalition," a group including Jokowi's party.

"The vice-presidential candidate nominated by Prabowo could potentially become his running mate in 2029, or emerge as a political competitor. He will therefore carefully weigh the pros and cons of each potential nominee," he said.