Tensions escalated in Jakarta on Friday as students planned a protest at the city’s police headquarters following the death of a motorcycle ride-share driver struck by a police vehicle.

The driver, Affan Kurniawan, was hit during clashes near the parliament on Thursday, where police were attempting to disperse demonstrators voicing concerns over lawmakers’ pay and education funding.

The protest call prompted schools across the capital to dismiss students early, while banks and businesses advised employees to work from home. Local media footage showed military forces deployed in several areas.

Muzammil Ihsan, head of Indonesia’s largest student union, told Reuters that the demonstration would target police violence and expected participation from multiple student groups.

In a pre-recorded video message, President Prabowo Subianto urged calm, expressed condolences for Kurniawan, and ordered a full investigation into the incident.

“I am shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officers,” Prabowo said, adding, “I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation... and officers involved must be held accountable.”

The protest call remains in place despite the president’s assurance of a probe. The gathering is set for Jakarta’s business district, home to a number of major banks and corporations.

Police express ‘deepest apologies’

As Thursday’s protest persisted into the night, local media reported that riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

Jakarta’s police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, said an armored police vehicle struck and killed Kurniawan, who worked for ride-hailing services Gojek and Grab.

A motorcycle drivers’ association said Kurniawan was not involved in the protests.

“As police chief and on behalf of the entire unit, I would like to express my deepest apologies and condolences,” Suheri said at a press conference late Thursday.

Seven crew members of the armored vehicle have been arrested, and an investigation is underway, Abdul Karim, head of the professional and security division of the Indonesian police, told reporters.

Following the death, a group led by motorcycle drivers protested in front of the riot police headquarters Thursday night, local media reported.

Kompas TV reported Friday that military officers were sent to the building to calm dozens of protesting drivers.

Kurniawan’s funeral was attended by hundreds of fellow ride-share drivers, who escorted his body through central Jakarta in a convoy of motorcycles.

“We are deeply disappointed, especially with the security officials and national police chief,” Ari Potret, a motorcycle driver who attended the funeral, told Reuters. “This is barbaric,” he added.

Jakarta Legal Aid, in a post on Instagram, urged authorities to release 600 people arrested during the demonstrations. Following the unrest, the rupiah fell nearly 1% Friday to its weakest level since Aug. 1 before regaining some losses. The stock index dropped as much as 2%, reaching its lowest point since Aug. 12.

Trading was halted for a scheduled midday break.

“Last night there was an incident where police rammed into an online motorcycle taxi driver... this caused the rupiah and the stock price index to heat up,” Ibrahim Assuaibi, an analyst at futures brokerage PT Traze Andalan, said.