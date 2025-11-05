Istanbul is set to host Afghan and Pakistan delegations Thursday for high-level talks on a cease-fire agreement between the two neighbors, according to reports on Afghan media.

The South Asian countries will also look to close the gap in opinion after the second round of negotiations collapsed last week.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry had previously announced that the upcoming session would bring together senior officials from both countries to address the unresolved issues.

Neither side, however, has disclosed who will be representing them in Istanbul and according to political observers, the lack of clarity has raised questions about the effectiveness of the dialogue.

Throughout the second round of negotiations, which took place earlier this year, officials from both Kabul and Islamabad traded accusations of incompetence and inefficiency, further complicating the peace process.

The talks were marked by repeated deadlocks, though the two sides ultimately managed to agree on extending the cease-fire in place.

Experts emphasize that for any meaningful progress to be made, both sides must address the root causes of their ongoing disputes and find common ground on the specifics of the agreement.

Najib-ur-Rahman Shamal, another political analyst, stressed the importance of establishing practical mechanisms to facilitate dispute resolution and move the process forward.