About 1.42 million households in Japan were called to evacuate on Sunday after heavy rains hit the western and southern regions of country, according to local media.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the evacuations were called in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki on Kyushu island, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Many areas in the country continue to be hit by heavy rains following seasonal typhoons.

The downpours have caused 14 rivers to overflow throughout the region.