Lightning killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Thursday, a government official said.
The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, said official Upendra Pal.
The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.
Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.