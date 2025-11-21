At least three people were killed and several others were injured when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled Bangladesh on Friday, police said, shaking buildings across multiple districts and jolting residents in the crowded capital of Dhaka.

Tremors were felt in bordering states in eastern India, though authorities on both sides of the frontier reported no immediate signs of widespread damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was near the city of Narsingdi, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Dhaka.

Residents in the capital rushed out of their homes as buildings swayed and some makeshift structures collapsed, Reuters witnesses said.

Three people were killed when the railing of a six-story building collapsed during the quake, police said.

“We felt a strong jolt and buildings were shaking like trees,” said Suman Rahman, a Dhaka resident. “Staircases were jammed as people rushed down. Everyone was terrified, children were crying.”

The fire department said several people were injured after bricks and loose cement fell from buildings under construction.

“I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs and onto the street and saw other people already there,” said Sadman Sakib, who works at a private firm in Dhaka.

Muhammad Yunus, head of the South Asian country’s interim government, urged people to remain calm as authorities assess the damage.

“Everyone is urged to remain alert and not pay attention to any kind of rumors or misinformation,” he said in a statement. “Further guidance will be provided through hotlines and official channels if necessary. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens.”