A magnitude 6.1 earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the island at around 2:23 p.m. (06:23 GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was situated about 90 kilometers (56 miles) offshore from the city of Hualien on the east coast at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles), the bureau said.

The earthquake's location was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake measured magnitude 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said 6.3.

Chinese media said the earthquake was also felt in parts of mainland China. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the Chinese coast.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.