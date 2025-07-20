A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, prompting emergency services to monitor for potential tsunami waves, according to earthquake monitoring agencies.

The earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), shortly after a previous quake, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) data.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed the earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude. GFZ also updated the quake to a 7.4 magnitude after first reporting it at 6.7 magnitude.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing local emergency services, that waves of up to 60 centimeters could reach the sparsely populated Aleutsky District on the Commander Islands.

Waves of up to 40 centimeters may affect the Ust-Kamchatsky region in eastern Kamchatka, while the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district – the most densely populated area in the south-eastern part of the peninsula and home to the regional capital – might see waves of up to 15 centimeters.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii.