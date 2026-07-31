A methane gas explosion deep inside a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 34 miners, triggered a collapse that trapped dozens of workers underground and renewed scrutiny of the country's poor mining safety record, officials said Friday.

The explosion occurred Thursday at a privately operated coal mine in the Sorange coalfield, about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. Officials said methane gas ignited inside the mine, causing a powerful blast that sparked a fire, collapsed tunnels and filled parts of the mine with toxic gases.

Mine owner Qurban Jogezai told local broadcaster Geo News that 42 laborers were working underground when the explosion occurred. Provincial officials gave slightly different figures, saying about 40 miners were inside the affected sections of the mining complex.

Rescue crews spent nearly 20 hours removing debris before recovering the bodies of the victims. By Friday, authorities said at least 34 miners had been confirmed dead while teams continued searching for anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

Mohamed Imran, a rescue department spokesman, said crews were using heavy machinery to dig deeper into the collapsed mine while working in dangerous conditions created by unstable tunnels, lingering methane gas and limited oxygen.

"The operation remains extremely challenging because of the hazardous environment underground," officials said, warning that hopes of finding survivors were fading as more time passed.

The blast also damaged a neighboring mine, complicating rescue efforts and raising concerns that additional workers may have been trapped.

Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority said emergency teams remained at the scene Friday as recovery operations continued.

Provincial Mines and Minerals Minister Shoaib Nosherwani said an investigation had been ordered to determine what caused the methane gas to accumulate inside the mine and whether safety failures contributed to the disaster.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also directed authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry, saying anyone found responsible for negligence or misconduct would face strict legal action. He called for stronger enforcement of mine safety regulations across the province.

The provincial government announced compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees for the family of each miner killed and 300,000 rupees for each injured worker.

Most of the victims were believed to be migrant laborers from Pakistan's northwestern Shangla district, where many residents travel to Balochistan each year for work in the coal industry.

Coal mining remains one of Pakistan's deadliest occupations. Fatal accidents are frequent in Balochistan and neighboring Sindh province, where many mines rely on outdated extraction methods, inadequate ventilation and limited gas monitoring systems.

Methane explosions, tunnel collapses and roof cave-ins have repeatedly claimed the lives of miners despite years of calls from labor groups for stricter oversight, better equipment and stronger enforcement of workplace safety laws.

The Sorange coalfield has experienced several deadly mining accidents over the years, underscoring the persistent dangers faced by workers in one of Pakistan's most hazardous industries.