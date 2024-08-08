Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in to lead the transitional government in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government over student protests.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus, 84, and his team at the presidential office in the national capital of Dhaka.

The position of the head of the transitional government is officially called "chief adviser."

Most members of the transitional government are technocrats. The team includes two members from the student group that led protests that forced Hasina to resign and flee Bangladesh on Monday.

Army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman had announced the formation of a transitional government after Hasina fled to India, where she is currently.

Yunus was in France when the announcement was made. He returned Thursday.

"Bangladesh has started a new victory day. We have to move on. We are thankful to those who did it, they (students) saved the country,” Yunus said after landing in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale student protests since July against controversial civil service job quotas that killed more than 400.

Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday which was elected in January when Hasina was elected prime minister for a fourth time.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded national elections within three months to hand over power to the people’s representatives.